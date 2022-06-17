Bajaj has released a fresh teaser for the Eclipse Edition of its Pulsar 250 motorcycle. The Pulsar 250 is one of the most recent launches in the Indian two-wheeler market from the homegrown brand. The teaser images are released on the brand’s various social media handles, and they give a clear hint of the arrival of the motorcycle in a new darker paint scheme. As per Bajaj’s website, it could be dubbed Pulsar 250 Black. In the teaser image, the occurrence of an eclipse is visible, along with a text reading as “DAWN OF THE ECLIPSE”. The Indian 2-wheeler manufacturer has earlier released dark editions of its Dominar motorcycle range.

The manufacturer has not revealed any concrete details on this upcoming rendition of the Pulsar 250 yet. However, it can be expected to officially launch in the coming days itself with unchanged mechanical specifications. The Pulsar 250 range is available in two avatars. A faired avatar of the motorcycle is on sale, along with its street-naked version. Although, the brand is yet to confirm if the Eclipse Edition of the Pulsar 250 will be limited to just one of the models from the Pulsar 250 line-up.

Also read - TVS preparing a new motorcycle launch on July 6: Here's what to expect?

In terms of changes, expect the Eclipse Edition to don just cosmetic changes. A blacked-out theme for the engine casing, wheels, handlebar, and exhaust system will be seen. As for mechanicals, the Pulsar 250 will continue to source power from a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that pushes out a rated power and torque output of 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm. Paired to a 5-speed gearbox, the Pulsar 250 range has a staring price of Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom.