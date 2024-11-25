Upcoming Cars: Exciting Car Launches In Next 2 Weeks, Mahindra And Honda Set To Shine!

Upcoming Cars In India: In the coming two weeks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars India, and Audi India are set to unveil exciting new models. Mahindra will showcase its two born-electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, on November 26. Honda will debut the new-generation Amaze with a price announcement on December 4, while Audi will launch the updated Q7 SUV on November 28. Here are the key details of all these models.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e

Mahindra's upcoming XEV 9e and BE 6e EVs will be their first models built on the INGLO modular electric platform. Largely retaining their concept designs, both SUVs are likely to get two battery options: 60kWh and 79kWh, with the larger one offering a WLTP-certified range of around 450km.

The BE 6e will boast a cockpit-inspired interior with dual floating infotainment screens, while the XEV 9e sports a unique triple-screen dashboard setup, adding a futuristic touch to the cabin.

New-Generation Honda Amaze

The third-gen Honda Amaze is set to get enhanced styling, a more premium cabin, and updated technology. It will retain the current 1.2L petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic.

According to the teaser images, exterior upgrades include design cues from the Honda Civic and Elevate, such as a larger honeycomb grille and a wider air inlet. It is expected to get an ADAS suite, a significant addition to the segment.

Updated Audi Q7

Audi has opened bookings for the facelifted 2024 Q7 with a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. As an upgrade, the SUV is set to receive a redesigned hexagonal grille, updated LED headlamps inspired by the Q6 e-tron, and new DRLs with laser diodes.

The Q7 retains its 3.0L V6 turbo-petrol engine, generating 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi's Quattro AWD, the SUV sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250km/h.