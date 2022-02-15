Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to get 360-degree-camera

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to make the New Baleno Facelift their most updated model. They have been slowly revealing the new features of the car, as per a recent teaser released by Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno facelift will be equipped with a 360-degree view camera.

Earlier the Indian automaker revealed interiors of the new facelift Baleno. First teasing the HUD, followed by the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with surround sense named SmartPlay Pro+. The 360-degree camera is a first in segment feature. Well-equipped to work in combination with the aforementioned features.

Prospective buyers can book the Baleno by paying Rs 11,000 at the Nexa dealerships or through an online sales channel. The new Baleno will boast of a refreshed design, added features including a segment-first feature among other changes.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno's first teaser reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

The new Baleno will feature the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop. It will continue to get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Other mechanicals are expected to remain the same.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”

