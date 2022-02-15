हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to get 360-degree-camera

In a series of interior revelations of the Baleno facelift, Maruti Suzuki India has released another teaser showing the new 360-degree camera feature of the model.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to get 360-degree-camera
Image for representation

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to make the New Baleno Facelift their most updated model. They have been slowly revealing the new features of the car, as per a recent teaser released by Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno facelift will be equipped with a 360-degree view camera.

Earlier the Indian automaker revealed interiors of the new facelift Baleno. First teasing the HUD, followed by the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with surround sense named SmartPlay Pro+. The 360-degree camera is a first in segment feature. Well-equipped to work in combination with the aforementioned features.

Prospective buyers can book the Baleno by paying Rs 11,000 at the Nexa dealerships or through an online sales channel. The new Baleno will boast of a refreshed design, added features including a segment-first feature among other changes.

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar most preferred used two wheeler, Hyundai Creta most bought SUV - Study

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno's first teaser reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

The new Baleno will feature the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop. It will continue to get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Other mechanicals are expected to remain the same.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maruti SuzukiBaleno FaceliftNew feature BalenoAuto news
Next
Story

PIA urges to Imran Khan to not allow foreign airlines use domestic routes

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: India asks Indian students to leave Ukraine