Maruti Suzuki India Limited has opened bookings for its upcoming SUV – the Grand Vitara - in India. The upcoming SUV will be positioned as the mid-size SUV sitting above the recently launched all-new Brezza in the compact SUV segment. The Grand Vitara is scheduled for global unveiling on 20th July 2022 in the country and will be sold through the company's premium NEXA range of dealerships. Prospective buyers can pre-book the Grand Vitara at any NEXA showroom or by at Nexa's online portal with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

According to Maruti's Senior Executive Director of Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, the vehicle will be made at the company's Bidadi, Karnataka, plant. The SUV's mass production will begin from August, he said. Srivastava said the company has a dominant presence (67 per cent market share) in the non-SUV segment but is lagging in the SUV market, which is growing and also throwing up several sub-segments.

There are about 48 SUVs in the Indian market, while Maruti Suzuki has a minor presence here. "The upcoming hybrid SUV will be a game-changer. We may discontinue the S-Cross model later," Srivastava said.

The car major will be focusing on the SUV segment with more new models in the future as new features are emerging with the increase in sales volumes, he added.

