Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs in India – Vitara Brezza, Jimny and more

Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase its share in the market even more with a whole bunch of new car launches planned for the year 2022. These car launches have everything from spic and span models to facelifts and new generation of old cars. Apart from the new Celerio (already all over the news) and facelift Baleno, there are many new SUV's from Maruti Suzuki lined up to be on the market.

To make a notable entry in the premium compact segment, the Indo-Japanese makers plan to bring three big SUV contenders. The first one being the new avatar of Brezza, followed by the sub-4-meter SUV going by the name 'YTB' along with the most awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Lastly, the S-cross will be replaced by a mid-size SUV. Here are all the details of the SUV's you need to keep an eye out for in 2022:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The first SUV to hit the market will be the new generation of the Vitara Brezza minus the 'Vitara', and we say so because the car will be named Brezza. Being the successor of the old car, it is getting many upgrades with the interior and exterior. Considering the spy shots on the internet, the designs have been upgraded to have a more premium look with upgrades such as an electric sunroof, a bigger infotainment screen, telematics system, among other things.

Considering the aforementioned upgrades, the mechanics under the hood don't resonate with the same. As it has the same mechanics under the hood with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is built on the Global C platform. The only change is that now you will have the option of a manual and automatic gearbox with the "Smart Hybrid" system.

Maruti Suzuki YTB

YTB's launch is most likely to be scheduled after the launch of the Brezza. It is an SUV based on the Baleno and, as per the reports, will be most likely have the Maruti's 1.2-litre petrol engine as its power source. This is the same engine as the Baleno supposed to be tuned to give a better power output with the mild-hybrid tech.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Jimny is one of the most awaited cars in the Indian market. It is one of the off-roaders already being sold in the European market under the brand name of Suzuki is finally supposed to hit the Indian market in 2022.

The Indian version will have a 5-door variant with a 1.5L petrol engine as the power source, although chances are the turbo petrol engine might power it as per some reports. In the Indian market, Jimny will be competing against rivals like Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The S-cross hasn't been able to perform in the market as per the expectation of its makers. Hence, reports say that a brand new mid-sized SUV will replace it. This new model is being developed by the team-effort of Toyota and Maruti-Suzuki to be sold later with both their respective badges. An electrified 1.5L petrol engine powers it.

