Upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT coupe begins testing ahead of 2023 launch

Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach developed the SL for the first time. The GT will essentially represent a hard-top coupé version of that car, which will share most of its underpinnings.

Due to the heavy camouflage applied at this early testing stage, the stylistic differences appear to be limited primarily to a more rakish rear roofline and a bespoke front grille treatment. It is possible that unique wheel designs, paint colours, and option packs may be introduced once it is formally revealed.

The current GT is a two-seater, but the SL offers a pair of rear seats for the first time in several generations, while Porsche 911 and Ferrari Roma carry a pair of child-sized buckets in the rear, so AMG may see fit to expand the cabin. In these photos, it is not clear how different the interior of the GT will be from that of the SL.

As with the convertible, the GT will likely follow a similar formula. The engine and axles are mounted lower in the chassis thanks to the use of an all-new aluminium platform that is said to boost transverse rigidity by 50%.

Whether the GT will follow the SL to a four-wheel-drive layout remains unclear, but it is likely to use the same rear-wheel steering system, and the limited-slip differential could be built in as standard.

The SL will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine as the two already revealed, albeit tuned to be even more potent, with 577hp and 590lb ft of torque, resulting in a sub-4.0-sec 0-62mph time and a top speed approaching 200mph.

Plug-in hybrid variants of the GT 63e are expected soon after, using a variation of the 831bhp electrified V8 used in the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé PHEV.

In the coming months, as a launch date nears, more details are expected on whether the hardtop car will weigh substantially less than the 1970kg SL 63.

