Upcoming SUVs in December 2022: Toyota Hyryder CNG to Mercedes-Benz EQB

India is a market of SUVs, and a host of new SUVs are all set to enter the Indian market this month. The demand for SUVs of all sizes, powertrains, and seating options is increasing in the Indian market. Companies are interested in launching mid-size SUVs with the option of a third row of seats, along with electric and hybrid powertrains. Also, the consumer demand is such that buyers want to try new products and new design languages. With the success that the newly-launched products like the Scorpio-N, Grand Vitara, and more have received, it is pretty easy to understand the Indian market’s potential for SUVs. Well, here are the top 5 SUV launches that will take place this month.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG

After a successful debut in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will now spawn a CNG variant. With the company-fitted CNG kit, the Grand Vitara will offer the option of increased mileage and thus low running costs. Well, the SUV is already available with a strong hybrid powertrain that returns a claimed mileage of 27 kmpl. However, the CNG variants will be comparatively cheaper than their petrol counterparts.

Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB

Two new SUVs will soon enter our market from the German brand - Mercedes-Benz. The company will launch two new 7-seats, namely GLB and EQB. The former will retail with powertrain choices - 1.3L turbo-petrol and 2.0L turbocharged diesel. The EQB, on the other hand, will enter the market as the country’s first 7-seater electric luxury SUV. The launch is scheduled to take place on December 2.

BMW X7 Facelift

The Bavarian brand is preparing to launch the facelifted BMW X7 in the Indian market on December 10. This time around, the full-size SUV gets a heavily revamped front face, which now comprises split-headlamp architecture, seen on the new-gen 7-Series. The cabin will also be an updated affair on the BMW X7 facelift. With a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a new 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, the dashboard will offer plenty of tech to the driver. These displays will be housed in a curved glass pane and will operate on the latest iDrive 8 running system.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is ready to be launched in the Indian market. The company has already confirmed the same via its website, and it will be available in the G and S variants. The Hyryder CNG will come with the 1.5L NA petrol motor, and in the CNG guise, it is expected to return a claimed mileage of around 21-22 km/kg. Moreover, the SUV will be sold alongside its outgoing powertrain choices - 1.5L petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid.

BMW XM

The BMW XM will make its Indian debut on December 10. Notably, it is the first M model from BMW that uses plug-in-hybrid tech with a V8 engine, thus putting out a peak power output of 653 hp and 800 Nm of max torque. The gearbox here will be an 8-speed AT. Talking of size, the XM is as big as the X7 itself, but it can do a pure EV run of 80 km, unlike the X7.