Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle launched in new colour option, check here

Yamaha's Taiwanese division has unveiled an updated YZF-R3 for a staggering price of TWD 2,70,000 (around Rs 7.2 lakh). The updated bike gets a new orange paint scheme.

Featuring a dual-tone finish, the Vivid Orange paint theme features orange on the fuel tank, front fender, and upper portion of the fairing. Furthermore, it is adorned with a bright orange 'R3' on the sides. Yamaha also offers this 300cc sports bike in Midnight Black and Racing Blue, which were also offered on the previous model, but they've been tweaked.

However, aside from the new colour, the design of the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 remains largely unchanged. It continues to feature twin-pod headlights, step-up seats, alloy wheels, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors and brushed aluminium tips on the exhaust.

However, the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 does feature new LED bulb indicators. Yamaha YZF-R3 is powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine producing 41 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque. The bike weighs about 170 kg.

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to arrive in India in late 2022, and it will compete largely against the Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR310, and KTM RC 390.

