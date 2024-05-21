Advertisement
CAR FUELING

Using Mobile Phone At Petrol Pump Is Open Invitation To 'Yamraaj'! Know How

It is always advisable to never use mobile phones at petrol pump as it can be an open invitation to 'Yamraaj'. 

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In this age of technology, our addiction to mobile phones can be life-threatening, especially when used at fueling stations. It is always advisable to never use mobile phones at the petrol pump as it can be an open invitation to 'Yamraaj'. Let's read about the threats of using mobile phones while refuelling your vehicles.

1. Risk of Sparks from Electrical Malfunctions

   There's a common belief that the electrical components in mobile phones could pose a fire hazard at petrol stations. If your phone malfunctions, it might generate a spark that could ignite petrol vapours, leading to a dangerous fire.

2. Potential Battery Sparks

   Dropping your mobile phone can cause the batteries to become dislodged, producing a spark. In the presence of flammable petrol vapours, this spark could ignite a fire, making it hazardous to use your phone near the pump.

3. Static Electricity Hazards

   - Static electricity, more so than phone malfunctions, is a significant risk factor. When your body collects excess electrons from friction, it can discharge as a spark, which could ignite petrol vapours. This is why it's crucial to avoid activities that might generate static while refuelling.

4. Flammable Vapour Ignition

   The mixture of petrol vapours and air can be highly flammable. Any spark, whether from a mobile phone or static electricity, has the potential to ignite this mixture, causing a fire or explosion.

5. Interference with the Refueling Process

   Using a mobile phone can distract you from the refuelling process. Distractions increase the risk of spillage or overfilling, which can lead to the release of more petrol vapours, heightening the danger of ignition.

6. Earthing and Safety Protocols

Petrol stations use a process called 'earthing' to conduct excess static electricity to the ground, minimizing the risk of combustion. However, using a mobile phone can interfere with these safety protocols, increasing the likelihood of static discharge near the pump.

By understanding these reasons, you can appreciate the importance of keeping your mobile phone away while refuelling your vehicle, ensuring your safety and that of others around you.

