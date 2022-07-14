Uttarakhand Police has recently taken action against the owner of a Nissan Kiger and fined them for using a number plate saying 'Papa.' Adding to it, the police department also shared the picture of the number plate through their social media handle. The police also informed that they received complaints about the number plate through Twitter and hence took action by issuing a challan against the perpetrator.

Sharing the photo on their Twitter handle, Uttarakhand Police wrote, "Papa kehte hain bada naam karega, gadi ki plate par Papa likhega, Magar ye to koi na jaane, ki aisi plate par hota hai challan (Papa says my son will be famous, he will get 'Papa' written on number plate, But no one knows that such plates get fined)."

ट्वीट पर शिकायत प्राप्त करने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने गाड़ी मालिक को यातायात ऑफिस बुलाकर नम्बर प्लेट बदलवाई और चालान किया।

The department added to it saying, "After receiving a complaint through a tweet, Uttarakhand Police called the vehicle owner to the traffic office, got the number plate changed, and fined the owner."

The photo shared by the police department is getting quite a lot of reactions from the netizens. People are reacting with witty responses on the tweet, also sharing more such number plates with various things written on them. One of the users suggested, "But how come gentleman is roaming with this number plate in town. Proactive measure should be taken to prevent these things in the future."

It is to be noted that as per the Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1989, the number plate of a vehicle should have the first two letters denoting the code of the state or union territory where the vehicle is registered, followed by the digits of the district. These characters are followed by two or three letters and four numbers representing the registration number. Moreover, the number plates should be high-security number plates and have the characters in the same font as has been fixed by the government.