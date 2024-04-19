Vadodara Traffic Police Has ACs Fit To Their Helmets: Watch

Summers are already here and the temperatures are soaring every day. This poses a great threat to those who have to work outside like traffic police officials. To combat this, the Vadodara Traffic Police has introduced an innovative solution to beat the scorching heat. The traffic police department has provided special air-conditioned (AC) helmets to its officers. These helmets are designed to beat the intense heat.

AC Helmets For Traffic Police

These AC helmets are introduced for the comfort and safety of traffic police officers in the summer. These helmets feature a visor to protect the eyes from harsh sunlight. There is a charging point to power it and it can provide cooling for up to eight hours if fully charged.

These AC helmets were introduced after various incidents of traffic police facing health issues such as fainting due to the extreme heat while on duty. This initiative by the Traffic police department is getting positive responses from the officers. These helmets are provided to the officers on a trial basis. The officers have reported improved comfort and efficiency while reporting on their duties.

A video was posted by ANI on the X platform(formerly Twitter). It showed some traffic police officers using AC helmets.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Vadodara Traffic Police provided AC helmets to its personnel to beat scorching heat waves in summer. pic.twitter.com/L3SgyV2uEm — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024



The AC helmets have been distributed to traffic police officers In Kanpur, UP as well. According to a report by ANI, AC helmets have been initially distributed to traffic policemen stationed at six major intersections in Kanpur on a trial basis.

The initiative is being praised by the public with many commending it as a beneficial step forward in ensuring the well-being and effectiveness of traffic police officers, especially during the scorching summer months.