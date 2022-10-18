Vehicle owners ALERT! These are the Top 5 most STOLEN vehicles in India: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hero Splendor & more

As per a report by Insurance company Acko, Delhi-NCR is responsible for more than 56 percent of vehicle thefts nationwide, making it the most vulnerable area of vehicle owners in India. The Acko Vehicle Theft Report, further states that Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Maruti Suzuki Swift are the most stolen cars in India. When it comes to bikes, Hero Splendor is the most preferred choice of thieves. Here's a list of the Top 5 most stolen cars and Bikes in Delhi-NCR, which reflects the nation wide trend as well, according to the report:

Top 5 most stolen four-wheelers

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R/ Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Santro

Honda City

Hyundai i10

Top 5 most stolen two-wheelers

Hero Splendor

Honda Activa

Bajaj Pulsar

Royal Enfield Classic 350

TVS Apache

Delhi-NCR most vulnerable in India

The northern regions of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), including Rohini, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, and Sultanpuri, are more prone to theft. On the list are also Sector 12 in Noida, Uttam Nagar in the West, and South City I in Gurugram. To put this into perspective, one vehicle is stolen in the NCR every 12 minutes, and vehicle theft makes up close to 20% of all reported crimes in the area.

Safest areas in India

The report also talks about the most theft-prone cities in India. When it comes to vehicle theft in the country, Delhi-NCR is followed by Bengaluru at 9 percent and Chennai at 5 percent in vehicle theft cases. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata have emerged as the cities with the least number of vehicle thefts in the country.

Most preferred car colour

When it comes to the car's color, white cars are more vulnerable to theft. The common logic to this is that white coloured cars are very easy to blend in with traffic. Additionally, it is easier to paint white cars in a different colour.

There are several reasons which make Delhi-NCR the vehicle theft capital of India. Still, some of the most pertinent ones are the lack of parking space in buildings and colonies, leading to vehicles being parked on the roads.

With inputs from IANS