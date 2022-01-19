Veteran Bollywood Dharmendra shows his love for 60-year-old Fiat 1100, check pic

Dharmendra has been acting in Bollywood movies for a very long time, and he has also produced several movies. The veteran actor has many vehicles in his garage, but one of them holds a special place in his heart.

The car is a Fiat 1100 which the actor had purchased as his first car. He posted a photo of himself posing with his beloved car on social media. The actor bought the Fiat 1100 in 1960, so it is over 60 years old.

The video was shared on the actor's Instagram account. The video shows Dharmendra saying, “Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for Rs 18,000 only. In those days, Rs 18,000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it, it should always be with me.”

According to an interview, the actor bought the car for Rs 18,000 back in 1960, and he explained his decision not to sell it. The Fiat 1100 was kept by him for the fear of losing his job and then being able to use it as a taxi.

In India, the Fiat 1100 was among the first cars to be sold. The rich community of the country at the time became very fond of Fiat as a manufacturer so much so it was considered a status symbol as well. Fiat 1100s is considered a vintage cartoday, and many car collectors have well-maintained examples of this car.

The Fiat 1100 is powered by a 1,089cc, four-cylinder petrol engine making around 36 bhp and it is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox which sends powers to the rear wheels.

The actor also owns modern cars in his collection like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz SL500, Land Rover Range Rover SUV and others.

