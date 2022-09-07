NewsAuto
VIRAL VIDEO

Video of ‘itchy’ elephant rubbing against a car and damaging it goes VIRAL

The video clip shared by social media user Buitengebieden is both hilarious and terrifying and has crossed 2.3 million views and more than 46,000 likes on Twitter alone.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Video of ‘itchy’ elephant rubbing against a car and damaging it goes VIRAL

A video clip from an unknown location has gone viral for both the right and wrong reasons. As seen in the video, a wild elephant crossing the road is scratching itself against a car passing through a forest. The video is both hilarious and terrifying and has crossed 2.3 million views and more than 46,000 likes on Twitter alone. The clip is shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden recently. In the clip, the wild elephant comes near the vehicle and starts rubbing itself against the vehicle, a grey coloured sedan. Due to the heavy built of the mammal, the car gets severely damaged, especially the bonnet area is crushed from the weight of the elephant.

As seen, the elephant first tries to climb the left side front wheel of the car. It later moves to the front and almost sits on the car's bonnet to scratch the back. However not satisfied with it also, the elephant almost stands on the car and in the process, breaks the bonnet of the car, which splits from the vehicle as the driver reverses the car.

"What do you do when you're itchy and you're an elephant?" the caption of the post reads. While the clip has left internet users in splits, it’s also raise serious safety concerns for people passing through the forest area.

One user jokingly wrote, "I'm imagining explaining this to the insurance company." Another said, "How could anyone not believe that an elephant scratched it's butt on their car? Lol." A third commented, "I would at the same time be terrified and break a rib trying not to laugh," while a fourth hilariously added, "The elephant is using the car as a toilet paper". 

There are many such forest roads in India, where car drivers face wild animals on a daily basis, especially elephants. In North India alone, Rajaji National Park and Corbett National Park are known to witness elephants coming on roads with heavy vehicle movement.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence