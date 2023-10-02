Viral Video: Great Khali Tries To Get Into Toyota Fortuner SUV, Breaks Footboard

Dalip Singh Rana commonly known as The Great Khali is one of the most well-known WWE wrestlers. In 2007, he was the lone person of Indian descent to claim the title of World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and is considered as a national hero for his accomplishments on the platform. Apart from this, the Great Khali enjoys driving and frequently posts footage of himself doing so on his social media accounts. In the most recent video, the wrestler was seen struggling to get into a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

The video shared on Instagram, shows the Great Khali trying to get into one of most popular SUVs in India, the Toyota Fortuner. The video shows the wrestler trying to get into the SUV. However, the size of the wrestler seems to be hindering his entry in the car. Based on the video, the wrestler steps on the footrest of the SUV. However, the footstep breaks.

The authenticity of the video could not be determined. It is not sure if this was a prank or an actual incident. It is to be noted that the footrest of the SUV is capable of taking a lot of load and does not break easily. Hence, raising questions about the video.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and now has over 2 million views on Instagram and more than 1 lakh likes on Instagram. The video evoked loads of reactions from the social media users.

Coming back to the car, Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in India and is priced between Rs 32.99 lakh to Rs 50.74 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The car comes with two engine options including a 2.7-liter gasoline engine and a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine. These engines' power and torque capabilities are impressive. The turbo-diesel engine produces a strong 201 horsepower and 420 Nm of peak power and torque (or 500 Nm with the automatic transmission), while the gasoline engine produces 164 hp and 245 Nm. Either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission are available.