Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition Launched In India: Top 5 Things About It - Price, Specs, Features, Design

Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition is launched in the country at a price tag of Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The limited edition of the Taigun is exclusively available for bookings online under the GT Edge Limited Collection. The Taigun Trail edition is set to amplify the spirit of adventure, while delivering a superlative driving experience. It offers a host of 11 differentiating features and distinctive Trail inspired design elements across the interior and exterior of the carline. Now, this isn’t the first time that Volkswagen has launched a limited edition of its models. But, here’s how the Hyundai Creta rival’s Trail Edition differs from its standard counterpart.

Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition - Design

Highlights for the design includes blacked-out alloy wheels, red callipers, blacked-out ORVMs with red garnish, and black roof rails. The Trail Edition further gets decals that make it look more rugged and bolder.

Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition - Colour Options

As for the paint schemes, there are three exterior colour options - Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey.

Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition - Dashcam

Introduced exclusively on the Taigun Trail edition is the dual camera Digital Video Recorder or DVR (Dashcam) that helps you capture your everyday moments. With the dual camera DVR (Dashcam), you can record both external and internal visuals that can also be cast on the in-built 5.08 cm IPS LCD display. The DVR (Dashcam) on Taigun Trail edition also boasts of multiple features such as:

140° Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle (Front Lens)

Loop Recording

Impact Sensor

Motion Detection

Parking Monitoring

Low Lux Recording capability with 6 IR lights

Automatic recording with engine start

Picture Capture & Playback

Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition - Specs

The choice of powertrain is restricted to the 1.5L TSI EVO engine. The 4-cylinder turbocharged power plant is designed to push out a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm. Well, it comes with active cylinder deactivation technology for better mileage. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.

Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition - Price

The Taigun Trail Editions is priced at Rs 16.29 lakh, which is the exactly the identical price of base-spec trim of the GT Line of the mid-size SUV. Therefore, the Taigun Trail Edition offers more value to the buyers.