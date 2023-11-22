Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Sound Edition Launched In India: Check Prices, Variants, Features

Volkswagen India has introduced the Sound Edition of its GNCAP 5-Star safety-rated line-up of Taigun and Virtus. Amplifying exciting driving experiences of its German-engineered Taigun and Virtus, Sound Edition is set to evoke the audiophile in you with a specially tuned audio system that gets your pulse racing. The Sound Edition features a subwoofer, amplifier, and enhanced audio experience with a specially tuned audio system that offers an unparalleled acoustic experience. The Sound Edition on Taigun and Virtus will also get features like Electric Front Seats (1st in Segment), Puddle Lamps, Footwell Illumination as well as ‘Sound’ branding on front A-Pillar Tweeters.

Volkswagen Sound Edition also features aesthetic differentiation with a ‘Sound’ badge on the B-pillar and distinctive equalizer graphics on the C-pillar that set it apart. Available in four colours, the new Sound Edition is designed to match your persona with a choice of Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue. Customers can also opt for a dual-tone colour scheme with a white roof and white ORVM caps, available exclusively on Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition.

The introduction of Sound Edition on Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus also ushers in a year-end bonanza with the launch of this year’s Big Rush celebrations. Customers across India can avail attractive benefits on their favourite German-engineered, funto-drive and 5-star safety-rated Taigun and Virtus as well as the Brand’s global bestseller Tiguan.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, we have always believed in enhancing the value we offer to customers through our safe, fun-to-drive, German-engineered cars. The Sound Edition is a testament to this very thought, as we aim to augment acoustic experiences and make them as exciting as driving a Volkswagen. With the introduction of Sound Edition, we are also glad to roll out our year-end bonanza with the launch of Big Rush. We are certain that the attractive benefits on offer will appeal to discerning customers as we introduce them to one of India’s safest line-up of cars.”

Sound Edition is now available across dealerships in India and is being exclusively offered on the 1.0L TSI Topline variants of Taigun and Virtus, at an attractive price starting at Rs 16.32 Lacs (ex-showroom India) for Taigun and Rs 15.51 Lacs (ex-showroom India) for Virtus. Customers can now avail of exciting year-end offers with the Big Rush celebrations and drive home their favourite German-engineered, fun-to-drive and safe Volkswagen car.