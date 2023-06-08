Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus MT Launched In India At Rs 16.89 Lakh, Variant Line-Up Rejigged

Volkswagen has updated the variant line-up of the Taigun and Virtus for the Indian market. The company has launched the Volkswagen Virtus GT with the 6-speed manual gearbox at a price tag of Rs 16.89 lakh. Alongside, the brand has started accepting bookings for the marquee GT Edge Limited Collection via the Volkswagen India website. The GT Edge carlines will be manufactured basis customer bookings (via the Volkswagen India website) and deliveries will begin July 2023 onward. Furthermore, the Brand introduces two new variants on Taigun - GT DSG and GT Plus manual transmission at an introductory price of Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

With this introduction, Volkswagen India ensures there’s a Taigun that caters to the requirements of every customer with the ability to choose from 9 variant offerings across the Dynamic (1.0l TSI) and Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine).

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “For over a decade, Indian customers have aspired to own the much sought after GT badge that has been a symbol of unparalleled performance and power, commanding respect. With its strong legacy of fun-to-drive, the GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine) variants of the Taigun & Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from.”

Also read - Honda Elevate First Look Review: Enough To Make Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Worry?

New shades of unlimited performance, the GT Edge Limited Collection comprises of the Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in a Deep Black Pearl exterior body colour. Along with the Taigun GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte finish exterior body colour.

“The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are strong premium contenders within their segment that offer an impeccable design, 5-star GNCAP safety rating and an unparalleled performance experience to customers. Adding to its robust credentials, the exclusive GT Edge Limited Collection offers a sportier avatar of the Taigun & Virtus that will make heads turn on the road. It is the perfect combination of style and performance”, says Ashish Gupta.

The new variants on the Taigun & Virtus will be available across the 161 sales touchpoints in 121 cities in India. However, the exclusive GT Edge Limited Collection will be manufactured basis online bookings by customers at the Volkswagen India website