Volvo C40 Recharge Electric Suv Catches Fire: Owner Escapes Safely

Volvo, known globally for making safe cars, recently faced an incident where a Volvo C40 Recharge, an electric vehicle launched last year, caught fire.

A video surfaced showing the car ablaze, raising concerns about the safety of electric vehicles. The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh, India. Fortunately, the owner was able to exit the car quickly, avoiding any harm.

At the time of the incident, the car owner recorded a video showing the Volvo C40 Recharge on fire. He managed to escape from the car before the flames engulfed it completely. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Volvo Car India’s Official Statement: C40 Recharge Incident

We are aware of an incident on Saturday involving a fire on a C40 while being driven. The embedded safety features informed the driver to take the car aside and step out of the car.

There were no injuries & all occupants were safe. Our Customer Care call center was online to guide the customer on requisite safety measures.

At Volvo Cars we pride ourselves on the safety of our cars and have taken this incident very seriously. The said vehicle will be minutely examined by our technical experts to ascertain the cause. We are in touch with and continue to support the customer.



About the Volvo C40 Recharge:

The car is priced at 62.90 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) and comes in a single variant. This 5-seater electric coupe SUV is available in six color options: Crystal White, Onyx Black, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Sage Green, and Fjord Blue.

It features a dual-motor AWD setup linked to a 78 kWh battery pack. The electric motors produce 408 PS and 660 Nm output. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and has a range of 530 km (WLTP certified).