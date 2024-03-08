Volvo Car Launches New Variant Of XC40 Recharge Priced At Rs 54.95 Lakhs; Details

Volvo Car India has unveiled a new variant of its popular electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge. Priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly introduced XC40 Recharge ‘Single’ presents a more budget-friendly option for prospective buyers. This variant is officially called E60. It is assembled at Volvo’s Hoskote facility and offers significant cost savings. Let's delve into the details of this electric SUV.

XC40 Recharge Performance And Specifications

The distinguishing feature of the XC40 Recharge Single lies in its simplified drivetrain configuration. With a single motor powering the rear wheels, this variant generates a peak output of 238 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Although slightly lower in performance compared to its Twin counterpart, the XC40 Recharge Single still offers commendable acceleration, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 180 kmph. Notably, the Single variant comes equipped with a smaller 69 kWh battery pack, yet manages to deliver a range of up to 475 kilometers on a single charge, making it a viable option for urban commuting.

Feature Adjustments

To align with the cost-saving strategy, some features have been omitted from the XC40 Recharge Single's equipment list. Notable exclusions include fog lamps, ‘Pixel LED’ headlights (replaced by standard LED headlights), 360-degree cameras (substituted by a reverse camera), and power child safety lock. Additionally, side parking assist and the premium 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system have been replaced with an 8-speaker setup.

Price

The introductory ex-showroom price for the Volvo XC40 Recharge Single is set at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs, with applicable taxes included. This comprehensive package also encompasses an 8-year battery warranty, a 3-year comprehensive car warranty, a 3-year Volvo Service Package, 3 years of Roadside Assistance, a 5-year subscription to digital services, and the provision of an 11 kW wall box charger through a third party.