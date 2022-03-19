Volvo gifts man a new car on completing 10 lakh miles in 1991 Volvo sedan

Car reliability is one of the most important considerations in deciding whether or not to buy a car. Most automakers do their best to produce a reliable vehicle, even if they cannot get every inch perfect. Volvo is well-known for its safe vehicles, but it is also well-known for its reliability. Here's a video of a Volvo owner who has driven his vehicle for 10,00,000 miles or 16,09,344 km.

FOX 2 St. Louis posted a video on their YouTube channel in which a reporter talks to Volvo 740 GLE sedan owner Jim O'Shea about his car. As he can be heard in the video explaining, Jim purchased the Volvo 740 GLE sedan in 1991, and at the time he had an argument with his father because his father wanted him to buy a Ford. When Jim was told that he would do over a million miles in his car back then, he was so sure he would carry out that prediction.

In the video, Jim says that when he was thinking about buying his Volvo, he noticed a gentleman who had done one million miles on another Volvo and wondered whether he could do the same. Jim, who had driven the Volvo for over 30 years, returned to the dealership where he first purchased it.

As he stated that he had never been in an accident with this automobile, but that his wife had hit it several times on the driveway. The engine and transmission had been serviced or replaced at 5 lakh miles. Many of the panels on the Volvo sedan have begun to corrode.

In recognition of Jim's accomplishment, Volvo Cars USA and the dealership decided to give him a 2022 model Volvo S60 luxury sedan. The Volvo S60 will be provided to Jim under an all-inclusive car subscription service for two years including maintenance, tyres, wheels, excessive wear protection, and auto insurance.

