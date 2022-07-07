Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most awaited cars in the Indian market. The car has already been on sale in the international market but is still to set foot in India. It is to be noted that this is one of the best off-roaders from Maruti Suzuki, capable of challenging the might of the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the Indian market. The manufacturer has maintained silence on the launch of the car until now, but in a recent interview with a news channel, Shashank Srivastava, a senior executive of the company hinted at the launch of the off-roader in India.

Based on the statement of the executive's interview, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India later in 2022. The off-roader SUV has had the attention of enthusiasts since it was displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo. Moreover, the SUV will get a 4x4 system and hence will be a natural successor of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in the Indian market. Furthermore, the versions of the car on sale in the international market show quite a promising off-roader SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny sold in the international market is powered by a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder K-series engine. The engine produced 104 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It works in combination with a 5-speed manual gearbox; it also gets a 4-speed torque converter automatic as an option. The ladder-on-frame SUV is also equipped with a 4x4 system to navigate through tough terrains.

Moreover, the Maruti Suzuki is expected to be sold in the 3-door version in the Indian market, following the pattern of the international markets. However, it is also expected to get a 5-door version down the line. It is to be noted that the Jimny has a compact size combined with a short wheelbase and light weight in the international market, which makes the 5-door version of the SUV highly unlikely.