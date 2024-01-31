Want Your FASTag To Work Further? Update Your KYC FASTag Today: Check How

In a recent development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative to improve the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system. This initiative aims to eliminate the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a specific vehicle, according to an official statement.

To support this initiative, NHAI encourages FASTag users to undergo the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process for their latest FASTag, aligning with RBI guidelines. To prevent any inconvenience, users are advised to ensure that the KYC for their latest FASTag is completed. The statement emphasizes that users must adhere to the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' guideline and discard any previously issued FASTags through their respective banks. After January 31, 2024, only the latest FASTag account will remain active, and earlier tags will be deactivated or blacklisted.

Steps To Update KYC FASTag:

To update KYC for FASTag, you can follow the steps below:

Visit the official FASTag website.

Log in using the mobile number and OTP received on the phone.

Navigate to the "My Profile" section on the homepage and click on the KYC tab.

Provide the necessary details and click the submit button.

The required documents for FASTag KYC include a Vehicle Registration Certificate, Identity proof, Address proof, and a passport-size photo.

To check FASTag status, users can visit fastag.ihmcl.com, click on the Login tab, log in using OTP and the registered mobile number, and select the "My Profile" section on the dashboard to view the KYC status of their FASTag.

For those who are unaware, FASTag is an electronic toll collection system designed to streamline the toll payment process at highway toll plazas. Affixed to the car's windscreen, FASTag is linked to a bank account or prepaid card, and using RFID technology, tolls are automatically deducted when a vehicle equipped with a FASTag approaches the toll booth.