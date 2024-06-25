2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Launched in April 2024, the Jeep Wrangler facelift comes at a starting price of Rs 67.65 lakh, going up to Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the top variant, Rubicon. The updated Wrangler features some design tweaks and an updated interior with more features. I had the opportunity to drive a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for a few days, and here is what I learned about the vehicle.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Pros

-- It has a timeless design with loads of character that gives it an aggressive look.

-- It is one of the best off-roader SUVs available on the planet. It has the potential to do many crazy things.

-- The good build quality and abuse-friendly nature of this SUV will definitely impress you.

-- It is highly customizable, with removable doors and roof options. You can go crazy with modifications too.

-- The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is refined and smooth, generating 268 bhp. It feels punchy when pushed hard.

-- It comes equipped with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, which is competent and performs well both on and off-road.

-- It is equipped with loads of off-road tech, including locking differentials, sway bar disconnect, full-float rear axle, etc., offering more strength and off-road capabilities.

-- The gorilla glass windshield offers a clearer view of the road. Other features include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine sound system, ADAS tech, front camera, 12-way powered front seats, and more.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Cons

-- There is no diesel engine or larger petrol engine on offer. Jeep offers only a 268 bhp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Wrangler in India. However, the Wrangler comes with a larger petrol engine in global markets.

-- Ride quality is too bumpy, and you might not feel very comfortable making this Jeep your daily drive. On-road dynamics are also poor with the stock MT tires, which could be slightly better if AT tires were provided.

-- The rear seat isn't comfortable over long distances. It is best suited for 2 adults only. If you try to seat 3 adults, it would be a bit uncomfortable.

-- The driver footwell area is cramped, and you will get uncomfortable over long drives. Also, there is no dead pedal to rest your left leg.

-- Some features are missing, such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, auto wipers, auto-folding mirrors, and a dead pedal.

