Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760400
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Watch: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon's Top 8 Pros & 5 Cons

2024 Jeep Wrangler: Launched in April 2024, the Jeep Wrangler facelift comes at a starting price of Rs 67.65 lakh, going up to Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the top variant, Rubicon.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon's Top 8 Pros & 5 Cons

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Launched in April 2024, the Jeep Wrangler facelift comes at a starting price of Rs 67.65 lakh, going up to Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the top variant, Rubicon. The updated Wrangler features some design tweaks and an updated interior with more features. I had the opportunity to drive a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for a few days, and here is what I learned about the vehicle.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Pros

-- It has a timeless design with loads of character that gives it an aggressive look.

-- It is one of the best off-roader SUVs available on the planet. It has the potential to do many crazy things.

-- The good build quality and abuse-friendly nature of this SUV will definitely impress you.

-- It is highly customizable, with removable doors and roof options. You can go crazy with modifications too.

-- The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is refined and smooth, generating 268 bhp. It feels punchy when pushed hard.

-- It comes equipped with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, which is competent and performs well both on and off-road.

-- It is equipped with loads of off-road tech, including locking differentials, sway bar disconnect, full-float rear axle, etc., offering more strength and off-road capabilities.

-- The gorilla glass windshield offers a clearer view of the road. Other features include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine sound system, ADAS tech, front camera, 12-way powered front seats, and more.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Cons

-- There is no diesel engine or larger petrol engine on offer. Jeep offers only a 268 bhp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Wrangler in India. However, the Wrangler comes with a larger petrol engine in global markets.

-- Ride quality is too bumpy, and you might not feel very comfortable making this Jeep your daily drive. On-road dynamics are also poor with the stock MT tires, which could be slightly better if AT tires were provided.

-- The rear seat isn't comfortable over long distances. It is best suited for 2 adults only. If you try to seat 3 adults, it would be a bit uncomfortable.

-- The driver footwell area is cramped, and you will get uncomfortable over long drives. Also, there is no dead pedal to rest your left leg.

-- Some features are missing, such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, auto wipers, auto-folding mirrors, and a dead pedal.

Watch
 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?