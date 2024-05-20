Watch: Brave Petrol Pump Employee Averts Major Truck Fire Accident In Telangana

Incidents of vehicles catching fire amid rising temperatures have become increasingly common across various parts of India. Numerous videos have surfaced online showing parked and moving vehicles engulfed in flames due to excessive heat. One such incident recently took place in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, where a courageous petrol pump employee prevented a major disaster.

The event occurred on Sunday at the Nayara petrol station located in the suburbs of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The incident was captured on CCTV and ha viral on social media. The video shows a truck arriving at the petrol pump for refueling. As the truck moved further into the station, its diesel tank suddenly exploded, causing a massive fire.

A post by Sudhakar Udumula, on X platform (formerly Twitter), "In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District, a potential disaster was averted at a petrol pump on the outskirts.

A lorry that entered the Nayara petrol station caught fire, but the quick actions of the alert employees, who used fire extinguishers to put out the flames, prevented a major fire accident.

Their prompt response saved the situation from escalating into a large-scale incident.

Visuals from CCTV footage can be seen."





In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District, a potential disaster was averted at a petrol pump on the outskirts.

A lorry that… pic.twitter.com/Rw17cCeq28 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 19, 2024

The explosion caused panic among those present at the scene, including other vehicle owners and petrol pump employees. As people fled for safety, one brave employee sprang into action. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed towards the blazing truck, attempting to douse the flames.

Despite his initial efforts, the fire re-ignited after the extinguisher cylinder was depleted. The employee fetched another extinguisher and continued his attempts to control the fire. Inspired by his bravery, others at the station also joined in, and together they managed to bring the fire under control after a long struggle.