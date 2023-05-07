Watch: Elon Musk Rides Tesla Model X During Miami Grand Prix F1 Race Weekend

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk was spotted at the Miami Grand Prix in a Tesla Model X. The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturing company getting in his car got the attention of the people around, and the incident was caught on camera. The video was shared on social media and has gone viral now with over 2.3 million views. The electric vehicle got the attention of the people standing around, with its gull-wing doors up in the air while Musk took the back seat in the car.

The Miami Grand Prix 2023 is currently being held at the Miami International Autodrome, with the main race on May 7. The race will have the attention of fans around the world, with Sergio Perez taking the Pole position while Fernando Alonso takes the first row for Aston Martin.

Coming back to Elon Musk's Tesla Model X, the EV is one of the prominent models of the company, which shares its stage with Model S, Model 3, and Model Y. For Model X, the company sells two variants, i.e., the standard version and the Plaid version, with different power specs.

Elon Musk pulls up to the Miami Grand Prix in the Model X. pic.twitter.com/rLzUt5u6YW May 6, 2023

The Model X standard comes with two electric motors, one on the front axle and one at the rear. This allows the car to have an all-wheel-drive system and offers 670 hp giving it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. All of this offers the car a range of up to 348 miles (560 km). Whereas, for Model X Plaid, the power increases to 1020 hp coming from a 3 electric motor setup giving it a faster acceleration of 2.5 seconds from 0-100 kmph. Because of the increased power, the range takes a hit and comes down to 333 miles (535 km).

Recently, the car has been in news for fluctuation in its prices in various markets around the world. Elon Musk led Tesla increased the cost of its two most popular electric vehicles in China by 19,000 Chinese yuan, or nearly $2,749, for the Model S and Model X.