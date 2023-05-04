2023 Citroen C3 Updated With Gen-3 Turbo-Petrol Engine, New Safety Features

Citroën India has launched the latest Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine with 13 new features on the top Shine variant including an Advanced Safety Suite that includes ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS & Engine Auto Start/Stop. The feature list on the Shine variant includes electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, and rear defogger. The B-hatch will also come equipped with MY CITROEN CONNECT app with 35 Smart connectivity features as part of the Citroën’s Connectivity 1.0 plan.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, "We are pleased to launch the new Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city & highway commutes. The C3 Turbo has been in high demand & delighted customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, the customers will continue to enjoy the high performance & responsive motor for an exciting driving experience.”

Vatsa further added, “With the new Shine variant and My Citroën Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 Turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from middle of May."

With this update, all variants of the Citroën C3 are compliant with BS6 Phase II norms. The b-segment hatchback is offered with two engine options - 1.2L NA petrol engine and 1.2L turbo-petrol engine. The naturally-aspirated motor develops 82 PS of peak power, while the turbo-petrol engine delivers 110 PS of peak power. The Citroen C3 is claimed to deliver an ARAI-rated mileage of 19.3 kmpl. As for prices, it starts from Rs 6.16 lakh and tops out at 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom.