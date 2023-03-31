Watch: Fast-Moving Car Tossed In Air After Getting Hit By A Loose Wheel, Horrific Accident Leaves Netizens In Shock

The internet is full of videos showing road accidents. Adding one more to the list, a video of an accident was caught on camera. The video shared on social media platforms on the internet shows a Kia Soul getting tossed in the air. However, the series of incidents seems rather unbelievable. But as visual proof, the accident was recorded on the dashcam of a Tesla on the highway. Reportedly, the accident occurred near Los Angeles, California.

The video shared by a user going by the Anoop Khatra starts by showing regular traffic movement on a highway. A few seconds in, a Kia Soul appears in the frame, making its way through the traffic using the left lane. The small car can be seen trying to overtake a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. As it tries to accelerate past the Silverado, the front wheel on the side of the Kia car falls off and hits the car, tossing it into the air.

Due to the high speed of the car, the vehicle doesn't stop instead it keeps on flipping on the highway. Later on, because of the moment it drifts ahead. This is when the runaway tire of the pickup truck comes and hits the car again. Meanwhile, the Silverado rolls ahead without the front tire scratching the tarmac. To save himself the truck driver pulls over on the side of the road. However, he is able to slow down his vehicle after drifting for a while without a tire.

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX — Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023

As per the reports, the Kia driver was unharmed even after the life-threatening accident. Carscoops report suggests that eyewitnesses said that the driver of the Kia Soul walked away from the damaged vehicle. However, the reason for the vehicle getting detached from the pickup truck has not been identified. Investigators are still trying to find out the reason for the wheel's detachment.