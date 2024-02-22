Watch: UP Police Chases Car As Driver Moves In Reverse Gear On Elevated Road

In a scene straight out of an action movie, a driver in Ghaziabad a driver resorted to a daring evasion strategy. He skillfully maneuvered his vehicle in reverse gear for almost two kilometers on the busy elevated highway, successfully evading capture by diverting from the main road. This happened Wednesday night, February 21, on Elevated Road, where police officials attempted to intercept an i20 car for rash driving.This whole incident was captured in a video which is getting a lot of attention on social media platforms.

Reckless Evasion by i20 Driver

As police officers deployed on the elevated road moved to stop the i20, the driver refused to comply and instead engaged the vehicle in reverse gear. What followed was a jaw-dropping maneuver as the driver skillfully navigated the car in reverse for nearly two kilometers along the bustling highway, leaving the pursuing police vehicle trailing behind.

A video capturing the adrenaline-pumping chase quickly went viral on social media, drawing comparisons to scenes from blockbuster movies. In the footage, the i20 car can be seen moving in reverse against the flow of traffic on the elevated road, with the police vehicle in hot pursuit.

Despite the determined efforts of the police to apprehend the driver, the congested traffic on the highway forced them to exercise caution. Sensing the risk of a potential accident, the police eventually slowed down their pursuit. Seizing the opportunity, the elusive driver made a swift maneuver, veering away from the main thoroughfare and escaping into the night.

In the aftermath of the daring escape, authorities have launched a concerted effort to identify and apprehend the culprit. CCTV footage from the area is being meticulously examined in hopes of obtaining crucial leads that could lead to the perpetrator's capture.

In a significant development, the investigation into the pursuit of the i20 car has been entrusted to ACP Indirapuram.