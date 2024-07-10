Watch: Upcoming Tata Curvv Bashing Sand Dune - Can It Dethrone Hyundai Creta?

Upcoming Tata Curvv Teaser: Tata Motors is creating buzz around its highly anticipated Curvv launch. The concept version of the coupe SUV first appeared at the 2023 Auto Expo. A near-production model was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year. The SUV will fill the gap between the Nexon and the Harrier in the Tata Motors portfolio, competing with compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others. It will be based on Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture.

Recently, Tata Motors has shared a couple of teasers of the upcoming crossover. The latest teaser highlights its capabilities and performance, featuring two fully camouflaged Curvv prototypes which were seen tackling the sand dunes of the Thar Desert in Jaisalmer, in 50-degree Celsius heat.

Tata Motors plans to offer both ICE and fully electric versions of the Curvv. Therefore, the prototypes in the teaser likely include both variants. Sand dune bashing is one of the most challenging off-road obstacles, and Tata Motors aims to present the Curvv as a capable off-roader.

The all-electric Curvv is expected to offer an optional all-wheel drive variant, while the ICE version would be front-wheel drive, like the other ICE models in the company's lineup.

Tata Curvv: Specs & features

Specifications of both versions of the Tata Curvv are currently under wraps and yet to be revealed. Tata Motors will launch the Curvv EV first, followed by the ICE version. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to offer a driving range of 400-500 km on a single charge.

The ICE-powered Curvv is likely to come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, similar to the Nexon, albeit in a higher state of tune. For transmission duties, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, or a 7-speed DCT could be used.