What to do If Traffic Police stop you? To Avoid Challan Do This

Traffic Challan: Driving on the road comes with a set of rules that traffic police are out there to enforce. For violators, the consequences can range from fines to jail. Therefore, traffic rules must be followed properly if you want to avoid challan.

Many people tend to panic when stopped by traffic police. Instead of getting flustered, it's important to remain calm and cooperative. Here are 6 things to remember when pulled over.

1- If traffic police ask you to stop, do not avoid them or try to run away. Always cooperate with them. However, if you want to remain sitting in your vehicle, you can do so but turn off the engine.

2- Show your mandatory documents- Vehicle RC, DL, valid insurance policy & PUCC, if traffic police ask for them. If you have suspicions about the officer, you can politely ask for their ID. It's your right and they have to show.

3- Be calm and composed with officers on duty, and never argue with them. It's important to recognize that police officers are individuals performing a challenging job, often under adverse weather conditions and prolonged hours on the road.

4- What if a traffic police officer harasses you or misbehaves with you? You can file a complaint to the traffic police authority, providing all the related details.

5- If you inadvertently violate a traffic rule, calmly communicate this to the officer on duty, providing a clear explanation of the situation. If needed, offer an apology for any misunderstanding, as there is no harm in acknowledging unintentional mistakes.

6- If you receive a challan (fine): If you are issued a challan, accept it and ask for a copy of it. You can always challenge the challan later at the appropriate forum if you believe it was issued in error.