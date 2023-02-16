'What Will Happen in Parliament?': On Toll Tax Exemption to Netas, Nitin Gadkari Says 'There are no Answers for Some Questions'

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari is known for openly expressing his views. He is often referred to as the most efficient minister in the Narendra Modi government due to the fast pace of work achieved by him. During a recent interview with a news portal, Gadkari was asked that when people pay taxes from which the politicians get their salaries, why should netas be exempted from toll taxes? This is a question that often crosses the mind of common people whenever they pay toll taxes.

Responding to the question of VIP treatment accorded to netas, Gadkari expresses his helplessness to do away with the exemption as he hinted that political parties won't agree to this. "There is an exemption of Ambulances...These are not VIPs, the MLAs, MPs, the Ministers are part of the government...You know the limitation of popular politicians. If I am going to take that decision, what will happen in Parliament?...Frankly Speaking, there are no answers for some questions," said Gadkari.

It may be recalled that months ago when a journalist had asked Gadkari to allow toll exemption for scribes, the minister had outrightly rejected the demand. People like the President of India, Vice-President of India, Prime Minister of India, Governor of a State, The Chief Justice of India, The Speaker of the Assembly/Parliament, The Cabinet Minister, Chief Ministers and Judges of the Supreme Court are some of those exempted from paying toll taxes in India.

On the work front, the Ministry of Road and Transport has been doing phenomenal work. The work is underway on many expressways while many are nearing completion including the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Gadkari recently said the government is making every effort to take the road infrastructure of the country to a level at par with America by the end of 2024.