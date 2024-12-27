Who Was Osamu Suzuki? Former Suzuki Motor President, Chairman, And CEO Dies At 94

Osamu Suzuki Dies At 94: Osamu Suzuki, the former President, Chairman, and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 due to malignant lymphoma, the company confirmed on Friday. His leadership, spanning over four decades, turned Suzuki into a global automotive leader, especially with a stronghold in the Indian car market.

Suzuki led the company as president, chairman, and CEO from 1978 until stepping down in 2021 at the age of 91. During his tenure, the company’s consolidated sales surged from 300 billion yen (USD 1.9 billion) in 1978 to over 3 trillion yen by fiscal 2006, a tenfold growth that underscored his vision and leadership.

He focused on producing small, affordable vehicles for emerging markets like India. Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki’s Indian subsidiary, captured 41.7% of India’s car market in fiscal 2023, far ahead of its nearest rival Hyundai’s 14.6% share.

Born on January 30, 1930, in Gifu Prefecture, Japan, Suzuki joined the company in 1958 after marrying into its founding family. He took on his wife's family name, the daughter of then-president Shunzo Suzuki. In 1978, he became president and steered the company’s transformation into a major automaker.

While many Japanese carmakers focused on the U.S. and China, Suzuki prioritized mini vehicles in Japan and compact cars in markets like India, Southeast Asia, and Hungary. This strategy allowed the company to dominate the markets where affordability and efficiency were paramount.

Osamu Suzuki stepped down as president in 2015, handing over the reins to his son, Toshihiro Suzuki, but continued to influence the company's direction as chairman until 2021.

(Inputs- ANI)