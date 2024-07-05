Bajaj CNG Bike- Freedom 125: Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG bike in India, named Bajaj Freedom 125. It will run on both petrol and CNG. Available in 3 variants and 7 color options, the Freedom 125 CNG starts at a price of Rs 95,000, ex-showroom, and goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh for the top-end variant.

Price & Variants

-- Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Drum: Rs 95,000 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Drum LED: Rs 1.05 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED: Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom

Color Options

The seven color options available on offer are - Carribean Blue, Pewter Grey/Black, Ebony Black/Grey, Cyber White, Cyber White, Racing Red, Pewter Grey/Yellow, and Ebony Black/Red. The bike gets a common fuel tank cap cover for the CNG and petrol refueling.

Engine And Mileage

It is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that pushes out 9.5PS and 9.7Nm. The CNG tank is placed under the long seat. Bajaj claimed it to be the longest seat in the segment, with a height of 785mm. It gets a 2 kg tank of CNG with a claimed range of 300km.

Nitin Gadkari Statement

At the launching event, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says that he is impressed with the design and quality of the bike. Furthermore, Gadkari claims the running cost of CNG two-wheelers will stand around Rs 1/km.