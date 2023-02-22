'Wow': Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Impressed With Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Shares Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the first phase Delhi-Mumbai Express in India. The new expressway is hailed as the longest expressway in India and managed to impress a lot of people in the country, including industrialist Anand Mahindra. However, this time the project has received praise from Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore in India. Appreciating the newly inaugurated route, HC Wong shared a post on Twitter along with pictures and videos of him on the route.

In his Twitter post, Wong wrote, "Tried the new #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway today. Only one word can describe it "Wow!". Amazing India." In addition, he added pictures, along with a video recorded from his car while traveling on the route. One of the pictures posted by the High Commissioner showed him making a funny pose on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

At a length of 1,386 kilometres, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest motorway in India. It improves communication between Mumbai, India's financial centre, and Delhi, the nation's capital. Furthermore, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also claims that it is the world's fastest-developed expressway. It should be remembered that the expressway's construction began in 2018, and on March 9 of this year, the project's foundation stone was laid.

The highway will link Delhi and Mumbai as well as five additional states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Also, it would make it easier to travel to several places, such as Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, bringing prosperity to many.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway offers access to eight Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), two new airports (Jewar and Navi Mumbai), three National Master Plan, and ports (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). The 8-lane, access-controlled, greenfield highway with alignment optimization would be constructed to reduce travel time from 24 to 12 hours. The road could eventually be expanded by 12 lanes.