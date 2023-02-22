Maruti Suzuki Eeco Clocks 10 Lakh Sales Milestone, Dominates Segment With 94 Percent Share

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has achieved a milestone of selling 10 lakh units, as the highest-selling van in the country. Launched in the year 2010, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available across 13 variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance. The Eeco is designed to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers, whether they are looking for a comfortable family vehicle or an efficient business vehicle. With refreshed interiors and the latest technology features along with an advanced powertrain, the Eeco continues to be a reliable and efficient choice for customers.

Expressing gratitude towards customers for the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years.”

He added, “Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country.”

The multi-purpose van uses a powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that delivers a power output of 59.4 kW (80.76 PS) at 6000 rpm for petrol and 52.7 kW (71.65 PS) at 6000 rpm for CNG variants. The Eeco petrol delivers a fuel efficiency of 20.20 kmpl while the S-CNG Eeco has a fuel efficiency of 27.05 km/kg.

With an enhanced in-cabin experience, the Eeco comes loaded with comfort and safety features, Driver focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air filter (in A/C variants), along with 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD etc that make Eeco the preferred choice of customers.