Yamaha Fascino S Launched With 'Answer Back' Feature; Check Details

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled the new S variant of the Fascino 125, introducing an innovative ‘Answer Back’ feature to enhance user convenience. Read here to know about this model.

New Feature Highlights

The standout feature of the new Yamaha Fascino S is the ‘Answer Back’ function, which helps owners locate their scooter from a distance. By activating both side indicators and the horn for nearly two seconds, users can easily find their scooter. To utilize this feature, owners must download the ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’ application from the Google Play Store or App Store and select the answer back option on the app.

Color Options and Pricing

The Fascino S variant is available in three stylish colors:

- Matte Red and Matte Black priced at Rs. 93,730

- Dark Matte Blue priced at Rs. 94,530

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Retained Features

The Fascino S continues to offer several of the existing features, including:

- Silent starter

- Automatic start and stop function with Normal and Traffic modes

Technical Specifications

The 2024 Fascino S retains its technical specifications, powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine delivering 8.04bhp and 10.3Nm of torque. It features a 5.2-liter fuel tank and a kerb weight of 99kg. The scooter is equipped with 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels, telescopic forks for front suspension, and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, with the base variant having drum brakes at both ends.

Market Competition

The 2024 Yamaha Fascino S competes with other popular scooters in the market, including Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Hero Destini 125.