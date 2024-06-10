Advertisement
Yamaha Fascino S Launched With ‘Answer Back’ Feature, Check Price & Specs

Yamaha Fascino S: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launches the Fascino S model with an ‘Answer Back’ feature, at a starting price of Rs 93730, ranging up to Rs 94530, ex-showroom.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yamaha Fascino S With ‘Answer Back’ Feature: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launches the Fascino S model with an ‘Answer Back’ feature, at a starting price of Rs 93730, ranging up to Rs 94530, ex-showroom. It is available in color options- Matte Red, Matte Black, and Dark Matte Blue. 

The highlight of the 2024 Fascino S model is the ‘Answer Back’ function that can be used by Yamaha’s mobile Application called ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’. The ‘Answer Back’ function allows users to easily locate their scooter by pressing the answer back button within the application.

It responds by activating both left and right indicators along with a horn sound for approximately two seconds. The Application can be installed easily from Google Playstore/App Store.

Yamaha Fascino S: Prices

-- Matte Red & Matte Black- Rs 93,730 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
-- Dark Matte Blue- Rs 94,530 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Yamaha Fascino S: Engine

No change has been made to the engine, it continues to feature Yamaha’s BS VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125cc hybrid engine with Smart Motor Generator (SMG), enabling “Silent Start” of the engine, delivering 8.2PS@6500rpm and 10.3NM@5000rpm. It is also equipped with an advanced automatic Stop & Start System (SSS) including Normal Mode and Traffic Mode.

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch of Yamaha Fascino S, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “The 'Answer Back' feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers.”

