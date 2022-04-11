हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yamaha

Yamaha YZF R15M special edition, MT-15 V2.0 launched in India; check prices here

Yamaha has launched the 2022 MT-15 V2.0 and the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition YZF R15M at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,88,300 (both ex-showroom) respectively in India.

Yamaha YZF R15M special edition, MT-15 V2.0 launched in India; check prices here
Image for representation

Since the beginning of 2022, Yamaha has been introducing new colour schemes and cosmetic changes to its India line-up to keep its consumers interested. In its most recent efforts, the Japanese manufacturer has launched the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 (version 2.0) and the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition YZF R15M at Rs 1,59,900 (ex-showroom) and Rs 1,88,300 (ex-showroom) respectively in the Indian market.

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will come equipped with a set of 37mm USD front forks with a golden finish that looks extremely premium.  New aluminium swingarms have replaced the old box-section swingarms, but the delta-box frame remains in place. In addition to maintaining the streetfighter-like styling of the previous edition, the new model features some minor stylistic updates. MT-15 also receives a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity through Yamaha's Y-connect app.

YZF R15M, on the other hand, simply has a fresh paint job. The gold-coloured alloy wheels, Yamaha factory race-bike gold tuning fork insignia, black levers, and unique commemorative badging on the fuel tank are just a few of the bike's aesthetic attractions. 

Read also: Tata Motors to ramp-up electric vehicle production to cater growing EV demand

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that produces 18.4 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of torque. The transmission on both Motorcycles is a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Yamaha MT-15 comes with two new paint options – Cyan Storm and Racing Blue – while Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black continue to be available.

