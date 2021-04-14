2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift unveiled, boasts of refreshed interiors and exteriors

Skoda has finally unveiled its much-awaited 2021 Kodiaq facelift that comes with a host of new features, including major updates to the exterior and interior, along with some other changes. The 2021 Kodiaq comes in multiple variants, including Style, Ambition, Sportline, L&K and RS. Buyers will get the option of selecting petrol or diesel variants on most of the models.

The exterior of the brand new SUV comes with a relatively larger front grille, slightly tweaked LED headlamps and LED taillights that are comparatively slimmer than its previous versions. The front and rear bumpers and alloy wheels are entirely redesigned. Alloy wheels are available in varying sizes.

The new features include a rear spoiler that comes with winglets attached to the sides of the rear windows. Coming to the interiors of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq, there are major updates in the form of newly designed leather-wrapped seats that can be adjusted with ease, thanks to the electronic adjustability feature. Ventilation and massage functions also get a slight improvement.

The SUV is packed with a decent 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, in which there's a 9.2-inch touchscreen display connected to the car's technology stack. LED ambient lighting and a multifunction two-spoke steering wheel, among other features, make the SUV more attractive than ever.

For entertainment purposes, the car is packed with two additional speakers attached to the front doors. While the dashboard is quite similar to the previous facelift SUV, the car comes with contrast stitching all over. To make it a more premium look, the company has provided new textures and patterns to the 2021 model.

Live TV

#mute