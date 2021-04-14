हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Skoda

2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift unveiled, boasts of refreshed interiors and exteriors

The 2021 Kodiaq comes in multiple variants, including Style, Ambition, Sportline, L&K and RS. Buyers will get the option of selecting petrol or diesel variants on most of the models. 

2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift unveiled, boasts of refreshed interiors and exteriors
Image Source: Skoda

Skoda has finally unveiled its much-awaited 2021 Kodiaq facelift that comes with a host of new features, including major updates to the exterior and interior, along with some other changes. The 2021 Kodiaq comes in multiple variants, including Style, Ambition, Sportline, L&K and RS. Buyers will get the option of selecting petrol or diesel variants on most of the models. 

The exterior of the brand new SUV comes with a relatively larger front grille, slightly tweaked LED headlamps and LED taillights that are comparatively slimmer than its previous versions. The front and rear bumpers and alloy wheels are entirely redesigned. Alloy wheels are available in varying sizes. 

The new features include a rear spoiler that comes with winglets attached to the sides of the rear windows. Coming to the interiors of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq, there are major updates in the form of newly designed leather-wrapped seats that can be adjusted with ease, thanks to the electronic adjustability feature. Ventilation and massage functions also get a slight improvement.

The SUV is packed with a decent 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, in which there's a 9.2-inch touchscreen display connected to the car's technology stack. LED ambient lighting and a multifunction two-spoke steering wheel, among other features, make the SUV more attractive than ever. 

For entertainment purposes, the car is packed with two additional speakers attached to the front doors. While the dashboard is quite similar to the previous facelift SUV, the car comes with contrast stitching all over. To make it a more premium look, the company has provided new textures and patterns to the 2021 model.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SkodaKodiaqSUV
Next
Story

Good news! Uber Pledges free rides to amp up Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi NCR

Must Watch

PT16M46S

Bengal: Mamata Banerjee arrives at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, meets families of violence victims