2021 Skoda Kushaq unveiled at Rs 10.49 lakh, to compete with Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Skoda Kushaq, the mid-sized SUV was unveiled in India on June 28. This car is going to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Kushaq sounds very unique and this name has been derived from a Sanskrit word 'Kushak' which is often referred to as an emperor or ruler.

In terms of specifications, Kushaq comes with a 1.0-litre TSI engine with both a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor brings out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm torque output and it will have the same 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DST automatic transmission as well.

Skoda Kushaq will come in five colour options - Torando Red Metallic, Candy White, Carbon Steel Metallic, Honey Orange Metallic.

Skoda Kushaq has a contemporary design language that has taken inspiration from Bohemian crystals and shows sharp contours across the exterior, from nose to toe.

The SUV also has LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated.

The side profile of the Skoda Kushaq comes with a black lower body cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels, crisp character lines, roof rails. The rear profile comes with inverted L shaped LED taillights, roof spoiler, a sculpted tailgate, skid plate.

In terms of other features, Skoda Kushaq comes with a two-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, six-speaker premium audio system, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, wireless charging, ambient lighting among others.

For safety features, the car has six airbags, auto wipers and headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, ESC etc.

Skoda Kushaq will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Volkswagen Taigun.

