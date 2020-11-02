5 SUVs launched in India in 2020: Here's your pick for this festive season

New Delhi: The Indian SUV market is flooded with stylish, convenient, and muscular vehicles. Some have a premium price tag while some are competitively priced.

With the festive seasons around the corner, you might be in a mood to indulge and what better indulgence there could be than buying yourself a dream car.

If you want to purchase a 2020 SUV model, the choices are plenty. Here’s having a look at 5 SUVs launched in India in 2020. More precisely, these are 5 SUVs that have been launched in the month of September, October and November 2020.

Kia Seltos anniversary edition

Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, in October launched the Seltos Anniversary Edition in India to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. The limited edition Kia Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos including Tusk Shape Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, 17 inch Raven Black Alloy Wheels with Tangerine Centre cap, Black One tone Interiors, Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern and more, making it more rugged, stylish and distinctive.

Honda WR-V exclusive edition

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) in November launched the Exclusive Edition of its premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle Honda WR-V. Based on top grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, the Exclusive Edition offer an enhanced premium package which will be available in all colours. The Honda WR-V ’Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 9.69 lakh for the Petrol MT version and Rs 10.99 lakh for the Diesel MT edition (Ex showroom Delhi). Honda WR-V ’Exclusive Editions’comes in Attractive Chrome garnished Grille & Fog Lamp, Exclusive edition Body Graphics, Premium Suede Seat cover, Step illumination and Front Foot Light, and Exclusive Edition Emblem.

MG Gloster premium SUV

MG Motor India launched the Gloster in October. Touted as India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) SUV, his is MG's third product in India after the Hector, ZS EV. The MG Gloster will come at starting price of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MG Gloster comes with first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Automatic Parking Assist. Other features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The Auto Park feature locates a spot for parallel parking and then automatically steers the vehicle into the selected slot without any input from the driver.

Mahindra Thar 2020

The much anticipated Mahindra Thar 2020 was launched in India in October. The Mahindra Thar 2020 AX variants will be available at a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakh wile the top trip will go upto Rs 12.2 lakh, (ex-showroom). The All-New Thar comes with all-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine, 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case and Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display.

Kia Sonet SUV

Kia Motors India launched the much awaited Sonet SUV in India in September. The Kia Sonet is available at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) in 15 variants across two trim lines. Manufactured in India, the Kia Sonet will be offered with a choice of three engines and five transmissions. Two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-liter four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi – and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine are offered. The Sonet comes with five transmission options: five- and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and Kia’s revolutionary new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission. Additionally, automatic variants of the Sonet offer Multi-Drive and Traction Modes for added convenience, driver-confidence and safety. The 1.5-liter diesel engine is offered with a six-speed manual, with a six-speed automatic transmission.