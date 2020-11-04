All new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India –Check price, features and more

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS) motorcycle with segment-first features on Wednesday.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting in three colours --Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue and is priced at Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes, namely Sport, Urban and Rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

The Urban Mode accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control to tame the urban jungle, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

The Rain Mode primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early, for perfect response in wet road condition, keeping the rider in control of the vehicle.

Live TV

#mute

The Sport Mode allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration to take on the track or the highway. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times.

The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The all new high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for an enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3 step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance, a company statement said.