Foxconn

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils three new electric vehicle prototypes including two sedans with upto 750km range

The prototypes are projected to become actual models from 2022 for Model T. The Model C is projected to be available by 2023.

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils three new electric vehicle prototypes including two sedans with upto 750km range

New Delhi: The world's largest electronics contract manufacturer and Apple's main iPhone supplier Foxconn has unveiled three electric vehicle prototypes including two sedans and an electric bus -- the Model C recreational vehicle, the Model E sedan and the Model T electric bus. The EVs will be built under the Foxtron brand in collaboration with Taiwan's Yulon Motor.

The prototypes are projected to become actual models from 2022 for Model T. The Model C is projected to be available by 2023.

The Model C, which is 4.64 meters long with a wheelbase of 2.86 meters, offers comfortable seating for 5+2 people and plenty of storage space. The Model C, with a low 0.27 drag coefficient, accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 3.8 seconds and delivers an extended range of 700km. 

The Model E, jointly developed by Hon Hai and Italian design firm Pininfarina, gets a rear seat space that can transform into a dedicated mobile office, with personal mobile devices seamlessly connected to the passenger car, enabling a series of smart applications such as face recognition door opening, smart windows and vehicle and environment interfaces. In addition to luxury and comfort, the Model E, delivers a power output of about 750 horsepower and achieves 0 to 100 km acceleration in a staggering 2.8 seconds. The Model E also has a 750km range.

The Model T is a stylish urban bus. The Model T has completed 200,000km of acceleration endurance test and more than 1,000 hours of rigid strength tests at the Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) Testing, ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers alike.

In terms of energy consumption and endurance, the Model T’s battery can withstand temperatures of up to 400 degrees, across a range of more than 400 kilometers. Under full load conditions, the maximum climbing capacity can reach 25%, and the maximum speed can reach 120 kilometers per hour.

Tags:
Foxconnelectric vehicleEV
