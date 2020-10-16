Audi launches cheapest entry-level SUV Q2 in India --Know price, specs and other details

New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday launched its cheapest entry-level SUV Q2 in India with progressive steering, quattro all-wheel drive and sporty dimensions.

The sporty all-rounder Audi Q2 is available at Rs 34.99 lakh (Ex-showroom price).

Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with a strong 190hp. Luggage room is expandable from 405 litres to 1050. The LED Ambient lighting package allows you to pick between 10 different colours using the MMI display. Particularly interesting is the inlay based ambient lighting that gives a futuristic look to the Audi Q2’s interiors.

The Audi Phone Box charges your phone wirelessly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits on high-resolution TFT MMI. The 2-Zone Air Conditioner ensures customized temperature settings for the driver and the passenger.

price chart of Audi Q2

Model Name Variant (Rs) Ex-showroom Q2 40 TFSI quattro Standard 34.99 lakh Premium 40.89 lakh Premium Plus I 44.64 lakh Premium Plus II 45.14 lakh Technology 48,89 lakh

Key Highlights of the Audi Q2

2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine puts out 190 hp (140 kW) & 320 Nm of torque.



Seven-speed S tronic Dual Clutch Transmission allows quick and slick shifts.



quattro Permanent all-wheel drive system for excellent traction and grip.



Four-link suspension & Progressive steering for adept handling.



Audi Drive Select System to tailor how your Q2 drives.



Strong Singleframe grille with Octagonal Design with large air inlets.



High shoulder line converges into a long roof spoiler.



Luxurious, comfortably upholstered interiors.



High resolution 31.24 cms, 1440 x 540-pixel TFT display.



Navigation, Phone, Music, and selected third party apps can be accessed using the MMI menu.



The Audi Q2 is 1548 mm tall, 1805 mm wide, 4318 cm long and has a wheelbase of 2593 mm.

Audi India has offered an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ package that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.