Auto prices to get costlier as government proposes hike in registration charges

Auto prices to get costlier as government proposes hike in registration charges

New Delhi: The price of motor vehicles in India is set to get costlier as the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a draft policy proposing slew of amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Calling it the Central Motor Vehicles (Amendment.........) Rules, 2019, the Ministry has proposed that renewal of certificate of fitness in respect of transport vehicles older than 15 years will be six months as compared to the current criteria of one year.

For the renewal of certificate of fitness in respect of transport vehicles up to 15 years old the government has proposed it to two years for vehicles up to eight years old and one year for vehicles older than eight years.

The draft also proposed that newly purchased motor vehicles shall be exempted for the payment of fees for issue of registration certificate and  assignment of new registration mark provided that the motor vehicle  is  presented  for  the  registration  along  with  the  scrapping  certificate  of  the  previously owned  vehicle  of  same  category  issued  by  the  authorised  scrapping  centre/agency.

Furthermore, for issue, renewal of certificates of registration and assignment of new registration mark, Motor cycle owners will have to pay Rs 1,000 for new registration and Rs 2,000 for renewal of registration; three wheeler owners will have to pay Rs 5, 000 for new registration and Rs 10,000 for renewal of registration; light motor vehicle owners will have to pay Rs 5, 000 for new registration and Rs 15,000 for renewal of registration.

The draft added that in case of delay in applying for renewal of certificate of registration, an additional fee of Rs 300 for delay of every month or part thereof in respect of motor cycles and Rs 500 for delay of every month or part thereof in respect of other classes of no transport vehicles shall be levied.

