Automobile sales down 7.5% in May, PV sales decline 1%: FADA

New Delhi: Sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in May declined by 1 percent to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year, Automobile dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Friday.

Total sales across categories declined by 7.5 percent to 17,71,920 units in May as against 19,14,795 units in the same month last year.

PV sales stood at 2,53,463 units in May 2018, while commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8 percent to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year, FADA said.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 8.6 percent to 14,07,361 units last month as compared with 15,40,377 units in the year-ago period and three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 4 percent to 50,959 units last month from 53,108 units in the same period last year.

Category-wise vehicle registration data:

This is for the first time that FADA is publishing state wise vehicle registration details.

“De-growth continues in the 2nd month of this fiscal as all categories of Automobiles see lower year on year sales with overall consumer sentiment continuing to be in Neutral to Bad Category,” FADA said.