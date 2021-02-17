Bajaj Pulsar 180 is back in India, will Honda CB350 RS, Hness CB350 face the heat?

New Delhi: Bajaj automobiles has recently launched another trim to its successful and popular bike, Pulsar. The new model is called Bajaj Pulsar 180 and is priced at Rs. 10,000 less than the Pulsar 180 F.

The Bajaj Pulsar has been a great success for Indian bikes and has a wide portfolio. The Pulsar is offered in various engines and performance projected towards a variety of customers.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 was discontinued in 2019 and the company went on to offer 180F to users. The Bajaj Pulsar 180F model gets the additional fairing on the body.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 is powered by a 178.6cc air-cooled BS6 engine which churns out 17PS of power at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 14.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is a naked version of Bajaj Pulsar 180F and thus stands 10kg lighter.

The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged rear shock absorbers which are 5-way adjustable. Pulsar 180 gets 280mm disc brake at the front and 230mm disc brake at the rearer. The bike gets single-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) as standard.

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 is offered in two colours which include Nuclear Blue and Laser Black. The bookings for the bike are open without any waiting period.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 is mechanically identical to Pulsar 180F with minor cosmetics tweaks. The bike offers good stability and price to performance ratio. The bike will lock its horns with TVS Apache RTR 180, Honda Hornet.

Bajaj enjoys a wider penetration with its sales and service in India. It will be exciting to see if it spices up the segment again.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 is priced at Rs. 1,04,768 (ex-showroom).

Live TV