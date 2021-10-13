हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bajaj Pulsar 250

Bajaj pulsar 250 to be launched in India on October 28, check expected features

The launch of the all-new Pulsar has been delayed by several months owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, several times the bike has been spied testing on the roads.

Bajaj pulsar 250 to be launched in India on October 28, check expected features

New Delhi: The endless wait of Pulsar fans for the launch of the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 2021 would come to end this festive season.

The new-generation Bajaj Pulsar is going to be launched on October 28, said media reports. Though Bajaj has shied away from revealing the exact name of the upcoming Pulsar, media reports have said that it could be the Bajaj Pulsar 250. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

As per previous reports on Rush Lane, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come in three variants --naked or NS250, fully faired RS250 and semi-faired 250F, though the website has added that these names are not yet confirmed.

The launch of the all-new Pulsar has been delayed by several months owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, several times the bike has been spied testing on the roads.

Rush Lane, citing other reports has said that the new Bajaj Pulsar will be powered by a new 250cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. Among the other features will be single disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS and a fully digital console with smartphone connectivity.

