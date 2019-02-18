Benelli Adventure Tourer TRK 502, TRK 502X launched in India

New Delhi/Mumbai: Premium bikes manufacturer Benelli on Monday launched the adventure-oriented range –Benelli TRK 502 and Benelli TRK 502X in India.

The TRK 502 has been priced at Rs 5 lakh while the TRK 502X will come at Rs 5.40 lakh.

Wrapped in a traditional Benelli steel trellis frame, the TRK 502 and 502X range is powered by an all new twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 500cc, DOHC engine with 4-valves per cylinder. The fuel-injected motor produces 47.5PS @ 8500rpm, with peak torque of 46Nm available at 6000rpm. The slick shifting six-speed gearbox is offered along with a gear shift indicator.

The adventure ready TRK 502X gets Metzeler tyres measuring 110/80 – 19inch front and 150/70 – 17inch at the rear, which are wrapped onto spoked rims, offering more flex to tackle rough situations.

Both, the TRK 502 and TRK 502X use twin 320mm floating discs with a 2-piston calliper at the front and a single 260mm disc with one piston calliper at the rear with switchable ABS.

The TRK 502 range is available in 3 colour options – Red, White and Graphite Grey.

Online bookings for the TRK range begins today and interested buyers can log on to benelli website to book their ride by paying only Rs 10,000, the company said.